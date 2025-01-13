Former Australia player David Warner took a screaming catch in Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match on Monday (Jan 13). Warner-led Thunder now sit atop the points table with 11 points from five wins, three losses and one no result from nine games.

The catch happened in the 14th over when Scorchers' Ashton Agar tried to smack a ball from Mohammad Hasnain over mid-off area. The ball, however, lobbed up and didn't travel too far but Warner ran behind to take a diving blinder of a catch. Have a look at the video below:

Thunder scorch Perth to go top

Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to field in Sydney and rattled Thunder early on with quick wickets. Sydney Thunder kept losing wickets with Sam Konstas, who scored a brilliant 53 off 42 balls, staying put at one end. Thunder were in soup at 101/6 with almost four overs to go and Konstas back in the dugout.

Chris Green (20 not out off 16) and Tom Andrews (unbeaten 37 off 13), however, took Thunder past 150 as Sydney finished with the score of 158/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing a modest total, Perth could never get going and had lost half the side for 48 runs by the time powerplay was done. Aaron Hardie top scored for them with 22 off 17 balls while Jason Behrendorff scored 17 not out off 11 balls.

Scorchers were eventually bowled out for 97 runs as Sydney Thunder registered a sound win by 61 runs. For Thunder, spinner Green took 3/13 in four overs while Nathan McAndrew took 2/21. Apart from them, Hasnain, Tanveer Sangha and Andrews took one wicket apiece.

Perth Scorchers are now last on the eight-team points table with just six points from three wins and six losses in nine matches.