Former India batter Robin Uthappa has revealed that Ambati Rayudu was dropped from India's 2019 ODI World Cup team as skipper Virat Kohli didn't like him. All-rounder Vijay Shankar was called to replace Rayudu whose non-selection had created a furor among the fans and former India players alike.

"If he (Virat Kohli) didn't like anyone, he didn't feel someone is good, then they were cut. (Ambati) Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everybody has preferences, I agree but you cannot close the door on a player after taking him to the cusp. He had World Cup clothes, World Cup kit bag, everything was there at his home. A player would be thinking that he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn't fair according to me," Uthappa shared during an interview with news outlet Lallantop.

India went till semi-final stage of the 2019 ODI WC before losing to New Zealand by 13 runs. Rayudu's replacement Shankar played three games in the tournament, scoring 58 runs with a best of 29.

Rayudu's Career in Numbers

Rayudu, who is now retired, made his debut for India in 2013 and went on to play 55 ODIs. He played his last 50-over game for India in March 2019 - four months before the ICC ODI World Cup.

In the 55 matches, Rayudu scored 1,694 runs at a healthy average of 47. He also hit three hundreds and 10 fifties with a best of 124 not out. Rayudu also played six T20Is for India, scoring 42 runs with a best of 20.

The batter also played 14 seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 2009-10 to 2023. He played for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in his 204 IPL matches.

The cash-rich league, Rayudu scored 4,348 runs and at average of 28 and a strike rate of 127.54. He also hit 22 fifties and one hundred with a best of 100 not out.