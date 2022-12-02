EXCLUSIVE - I love playing on PGA Tours, it has given us so much: Scottie Scheffler

In the ongoing Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf course in the Bahamas, 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has a chance to regain his number one spot if he wins the event this week. America’s Scottie Scheffler has had a wonderful 2022, winning four events this year including his maiden Major at the Augusta Masters in April. On the opening day of the event, he spoke with WION’s Sports Editor, Digvijay Singh Deo, about his stellar year and what are his thoughts on the future of PGA Tours.

To not have Tiger Woods playing here is disappointing – Scottie

Even after announcing earlier that he will be part of the Hero World Challenge this year, 15-time Major Champion, Tiger Woods got ruled out just before the start of the event due to a foot injury. Not having him playing was not only disappointing for his fans, but also for those participating. Commenting on the same, Scottie Scheffler said,

“It's disappointing not to have Tiger playing here; we all know Tiger wanted to be here, it's more disappointing for him.”

The former world number 1, who won his first Major at the Augusta Masters in April 2022, shared his thoughts on the win saying, “I think everybody dreams of winning at Majors. I think for the ones growing up in the United States, that's most important to us. Augusta is one you always want to win.”

We definitely want to support PGA Tour - Scottie

Further speaking on the current events relating to the PGA Tour making headlines, Scottie shared his thoughts acknowledging what this tour has given to him and what this means to play here. He also added saying he is looking forward to 2023 with the new changes coming in the schedule in PGA Tours.

“It's important for me to represent the PGA Tour. I am very happy and proud to be part of the PGA Tour, and I want to continue to have success here. We have so much history here; the PGA Tour has given us all great opportunities to play professional golf, and this definitely something we want to support.”