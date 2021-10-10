EXCLUSIVE | DC's assistant coach opines on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Delhi's 2-0 edge vs CSK before playoffs

The IPL 2021 edition is nearing its conclusion as we head to the playoffs, from Sunday (October 10). For the unversed, the Delhi Capitals (DC), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended as the top-four sides in the league stage as the competition will now get more intense.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finish as two out of the four teams will look to clinch their maiden title whereas the experienced CSK and KKR unit will try to add another trophy to their respective cabinets.

Talking about the Delhi unit, they have reaped rewards post their revamp after the 2018 season. From 2008-2018, Delhi had reached the playoffs only on three occasions. Since 2019, DC have made it to the last four every single time; also playing their first-ever final last year. As they look to go a step ahead and win their first-ever IPL trophy, WION News' Aditya Sahay had a chat with DC's assistant coach and former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ajay Ratra on Rishabh Pant's captaincy, Ricky Ponting-led Delhi camp's astute coaching staff and the one-time runners-up having the wood over CSK in 2021.

Q1) DC will enter the Qualifier 1 by having a 2-0 lead over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK); also beating them at the same venue just a few days. Though one needs to start afresh and everyday throws a new challenge, do you think DC having the wood over the experienced CSK line-up will help in the first Qualifier?

Yes, we have beaten CSK twice this season. It is definitely a good feeling beating a very good team like Chennai. You get a lot of confidence and the other team does feel the heat. Having said that, whatever our plans and strategies we have in-line, we need to execute them once again on the particular day to emerge on top.

Q2) Playing brilliant cricket in IPL 2020, DC were outfoxed by the experienced MI in the final. As the franchise is aiming to enter their second successive final, and emerge on top, how has the entire coaching and support staff worked with the players to help them grow from the missed opportunities in IPL 2020?

We have five coaches altogether, headed by Ricky Ponting. We have a very good understanding and communication. There are specific coaches for specific roles. It might look on field that lot of things happen on the 22-yard cricket strip by players, but there are a lot of planning and strategies happen behind-the-door or from the backend.

There have been occasions in this season where we have fielded only three overseas players but still won. We are performing as a team. It has been a complete team performance as we aren't relying on certain individuals. Performances are coming from all corners. Ponting is very communicative with the players and in that way, we have an edge (over others). Players are prepared to be mentally tough under someone like Punter.

Q3) The discussion might have been a lengthy one regarding who should captain DC in the final leg. How has Pant been as captain according to you? Mention one quality of him as a young leader, who is looking to change DC's fortunes this time around.

This is the first time that Pant is leading in the IPL. He has led in the Delhi team in the past but leading an IPL team is a different ball-game. In Rishabh's case, he is quite clear on what he wants to do. It might not seem logical from the outside, but he goes with his instincts and backs himself. Every decision has pros and cons. But in his case, he is very clear. Ofcourse, he's in the growing stage but will get better with each match. The more he plays as captain, the better he will get.

DC have unfulfilled business in IPL 14. They won't be content by finishing atop in the points table. After the missed opportunities in 2020, they are eager to win their maiden IPL championship. Their current batch made some mistakes last season, however, they are hell bent to return victorious and prove the saying that while 'all men make mistakes but only wise men learn from them'.

DC lock horns with CSK in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on October 10 (Sunday). Meanwhile, KKR-RCB will play the Eliminator on Monday (October 11).