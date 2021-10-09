IPL 2021 playoffs schedule: Rishabh Pant-led DC face MS Dhoni's CSK in Qualifier 1, RCB-KKR to play Eliminator

After 56 enthralling encounters, the IPL 2021 has now progressed towards the playoffs. While the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) gave their all in their last group stage clash, still being in playoffs contention mathematically, they have bowed out of the mega event, ending at the fifth spot. On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) followed suit to miss the playoffs.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) ended the group stage as the top-ranked side, followed by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to enter the final round.

Here's the playoffs schedule for IPL 2021:

Qualifier 1, Oct 10: DC vs CSK, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Eliminator, Oct 11: RCB vs KKR, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Qualifier 2, Oct 13: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Final, Oct 15: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Talking about the opponents to meet in Qualifier 1, DC will have an edge as they lead CSK 2-0 in the current season. While CSK are entering the playoffs with three successive losses, DC also lost their last game on the final ball. Meanwhile, KKR and RCB have thrashed each other once this season; which sets up for a riveting Eliminator at Sharjah.

Who will walk away with the title? Will Dhoni's current batch win their fourth title (being the most experienced side in the playoffs), or will one among DC or RCB end their trophy-drought to claim their maiden championship? Eoin Morgan's KKR cannot be taken lightly as well. All in all, we are set for a blockbuster finish to IPL 14.