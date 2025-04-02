In the world of Indian chess, where stalwarts like Viswanathan Anand have inspired generations, young talents like Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Vantika Agrawal are paving their own way. With a determined gaze and a calm demeanor, she embodies the spirit of a true chess warrior. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, where chess is still gaining prominence, Vantika has already left a significant mark on the sport, proving that talent knows no regional boundaries.

Advertisment

The beginning

Vantika’s tryst with chess was almost accidental. Recalling her first encounter with the game, she shares, “We had this zero period in school where everyone had to pick an activity. Most kids chose chess, so I thought, why not? When I first saw the chessboard, I was amazed by the pieces and how they moved—the knight, the bishop, everything.” That curiosity soon turned into passion as she and her brother took up the game seriously, even persuading their parents to enroll them in a chess academy.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Buttler serves it hot as Gujarat hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru eight-wicket loss

Advertisment

From that moment on, there was no looking back. She won a prize in her very first tournament, despite playing with a fractured hand. “I think winning those initial prizes motivated me. When you get recognised, you feel good, and you want to work harder,” she explained.

Despite her achievements, Vantika has often faced challenges, particularly in North India, where chess is not as widely recognised as in the South. “People still ask me, ‘What do you do besides chess?’ Even after winning the Arjuna Award, many in my area don’t know about my achievements,” she says with a smile.

She acknowledges the cultural gap in the chess ecosystem between North and South India, where players in the South are more willing to take the bold step of pursuing chess professionally. “South India has a structured chess culture. Players are encouraged, there are more grandmasters, and kids are even leaving school to focus solely on chess. In the North, this mindset is rare,” she shared.

Advertisment

For Vantika, the dream is clear—to earn the Grandmaster title and compete in top-tier tournaments. “I am working really hard, dedicating six to eight hours daily to training. I focus on openings, middle-game calculations, and endgames. Physical fitness is equally important because games can last for hours, and you need mental endurance to avoid blunders,” she explains.

Her training routine also includes psychological preparation. “In chess, you have to be mentally strong. Losing a game or a tournament shouldn’t break you. You need to bounce back and play even better,” she says with a determined look.

Who is Vantika's inspiration?

Behind every great player is a strong support system, and for Vantika, that person is her mother. “She left her job as a Chartered Accountant to travel with me for tournaments. She manages everything—my food, my schedule, and even my emotions when I am feeling down. She has been my biggest pillar of support,” she shares fondly.

When it comes to inspirations, she admires the legendary Magnus Carlsen and enjoys watching documentaries like Magnus and Searching for Bobby Fischer. “The Queen’s Gambit was also an amazing show. Beth Harmon crushing everyone was so much fun to watch!” she adds enthusiastically.

As a rising female chess star, Vantika is proud to be part of the growing movement of women excelling in the sport. “Women in India are breaking barriers not just in chess but in every sport. Players like Tania Sachdev have paved the way for us. I hope to do the same for the next generation,” she says.

Her message to aspiring young girls is simple yet powerful: “If you are passionate about chess or any sport, give it your 100%. Work hard, have patience, and success will follow.”

From winning gold medals at the Chess Olympiad to receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award, Vantika Agrawal’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. As she sets her sights on breaking the 2500 rating barrier and claiming the Grandmaster title, one thing is clear—India’s chess future is in safe hands. With her resilience, dedication, and unwavering spirit, Vantika is not just playing the game; she is changing it.