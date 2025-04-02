A sensational innings by Jos Buttler (73 not out) along with Sherfane Rutherford (30 nout out) steered Gujarat Titans to a dominating win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 2).

Set a target of 170, GT completed the chase with as many as 13 balls to spare. The swashbuckling Jos Buttler top-scored for GT, while opener Sai Sudharsan struck a 36-ball 49 as the two added 75 runs for the second wicket to put the visitors on course for their second victory in three matches.

Earlier in the innings, Mohammed Siraj spearheaded a relentless Gujarat Titans bowling attack, restricting the formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169 for eight in their IPL clash on Wednesday. Despite a fortuitous 54 from Liam Livingstone, RCB’s batting unit struggled on a surprisingly slow and gripping surface.

Opting to bowl first, GT wouldn’t have anticipated such dominance over RCB’s power-packed lineup. The collapse began early with Virat Kohli (7), who started with a delightful cover drive off Siraj (4-0-19-3) but fell to left-arm pacer Arshad Khan while attempting a pull, caught by Prasidh Krishna at fine leg.

RCB batters struggle

RCB’s top-order crumbled under pressure as Siraj, returning after seven seasons in the red and gold, led the charge. Phil Salt, dropped on zero by Jos Buttler off Siraj, along with skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, were back in the pavilion as RCB slumped to 42 for four in 6.2 overs. Salt and Padikkal, both bowled attempting expansive shots, might rue their lack of restraint.

Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21) and Livingstone (54 off 40, 1x4, 5x6) provided some resistance, adding 52 runs off 38 balls for the fifth wicket. However, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/22) ended their partnership, forcing Jitesh to sky one to Rahul Tewatia, who made amends after dropping Livingstone earlier.

The missed chance proved costly as Livingstone punished Rashid Khan with three sixes in an over, reaching his fifty in 39 balls. He then stitched a crucial 46-run stand with Tim David, whose brisk 32 off 18 balls (3x4, 2x6) gave RCB a late boost, pushing them past 150.

(With inputs from agencies)