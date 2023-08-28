EXCLUSIVE: Beating Viktor Axelsen after a first bad game was something I'd cherish for a long time: Prannoy HS

Indian badminton is booming at the right time, and who else to credit for the same than the man in form and ace winner, Prannoy HS? The Indian shuttler recently entered history books by becoming only the fifth individual male player from the country to bag a medal at the World Championships – a bronze medal. In an exclusive chat with WION’s Sports Editor, Digvijay Singh Deo, Prannoy detailed what went behind the historic feat and his plans for next year’s Paris Games.

During the recently concluded BWF World Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark, Prannoy shocked the world with his magnificent win over world number one and hometown boy Viktor Axelsen in the quarters.

That win boosted his confidence and ensured a medal at the tournament. However, the 31-year-old star fell shy of reaching the final as he lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semis.

Explaining how he felt upon beating Viktor in the first place and eventually returning home with a medal, Prannoy said playing in that atmosphere and coming on top against the crowd favourite was the moment he would cherish for a long time.

Prannoy said heading into the tournament as Seeded 9th, he didn’t get the easy draw, and for him to make it to the semis out of it is some achievement – something not many would have thought about.

“Probably yes (on cherishing beating the world champion) because the draw was not favourable to me. Right from the beginning, I had a tough draw. For a lot of people to think I would come out of this draw and the play semis was not on the cards.

A match against Viktor Axelsen in Copenhagen, in front of his packed home crowd, was something I would cherish for a very long time. That atmosphere was electric, and to play on court number one, to have the entire focus on that match, and to turn around things after a bad first game, was really tough mentally, but I stood there and got that victory,” the Indian shuttler added.

When asked about his chances of playing in the Paris Games 2024 and his aim of delivering at the top stage, Prannoy said he wishes to play in the Summer Games as it is everyone’s dream. But he still has to look into achieving short-term goals and making the right decisions.

“I would definitely want to be in Paris at this time next year. For me, I have to keep it very realistic; I have to take it very slowly (in terms of achieving short-term goals and making the right decisions). This is what I am thinking, and hopefully we will do something big in Paris (Olympics),” he added.