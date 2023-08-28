From Olympic gold to world champ - All you need to know about Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, the ace Indian javelin thrower, created history after winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on August 27, 2023. With the feat Chopra became first Indian ever to win a gold at the World Athletics. The only other India apart from Chopra is Anju Bobby George who won a bronze medal in long jump in 2003 Paris edition of the event.

Neeraj Chopra family and early life?

Chopra was born in Panipat in Indian state of Haryana on December 24, 1997 to agriculture-based family. He is currently Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army, Rajputana Rifles.

Results at major tournaments

Neeraj Chopra first hit the limelight with gold at 2016 World U20 Championship at Poland. He then won four gold medals in 2018 including at Commonwealth Games in Australia and Asian Games in Jakarta. The other events where Chopra made a golden throws were 2018 Sotteville Athletics Meet in France and 2018 Savo Games in Finland.

Going into 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Chopra emerged as a dark horse as he went on to win the gold medal - India's second overall individual gold medal in Olympics and maiden in track and field. Only shooter Abhinav Bindra had won an individual gold at Olympics before Neeraj Chopra for India.

Following 2021 Olympics, Chopra participated in 2022 World Athletics Championships and won India's first silver medal at the prestigious event. Come 2023, Neeraj capped of his great performances in 2023 with a maiden gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Neeraj Chopra Awards

Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with Arjuna Award in 2018, Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the Indian Army in 2020. In 2021, Chopra was given India's highest sporting honour - Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. In 2022 He was again awarded by the Indian Army with Param Vishisht Seva Medal before being conferred with Padma Shri - India's fourth highest civilian honour on 2022 Republic Day.

