'Can't sign on Indian flag': Chopra wins hearts after encounter with Hungarian fan post World Athletics gold

On Sunday (August 27), India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra created history by securing gold in the World Athletics Championships final with a historic throw of 88.17 metres. Having already won gold in Tokyo Olympics and during the Diamond League, in 2022, the 25-year-old Indian star continues to make waves with another thundering result in the just-concluded World C'ships in Budapest, Hungary.

After becoming the first-ever Indian to win gold in the world event, Chopra was on cloud nine. He said, "I still have a lot to achieve. It’s not as if I have won all these medals so I’ll rest easy. I want to repeat this success year after year. I also want more Indians to join me on the podium. That will be fun."

Post his historic win, Chopra won hearts outside the track as well. A Hungarian fan came towards him and wanted an autograph on the Indian flag. The Indian superstar denied with a heartfelt reply but gave the lady an autograph on her t-shirt's sleeves. Check out the viral post:

A Hungarian lady wanted Neeraj Chopra's autograph on the Indian flag, Neeraj denied her and said 'I cannot sign it on the flag'. Later he signed it on the lady's tshirt sleeves. (Sportstar).



- The respect and admiration Neeraj has for the Indian flag! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tei4Xsy4fM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2023 ×

As Chopra continues to make India proud globally, and looks set for further glory in Paris Olympics next year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the youngster for his recent achievement. "The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships," wrote PM Modi on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/KsOsGmScER — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2023 ×

'Winning medals does not mean we have done everything'

At the post-match presentation, Chopra opined, "The biggest thing is I still have many more throws in me and the saying goes that ‘throwers don’t have a finishing line’. So I can push myself, it is motivation to see how many medals one can win. Winning medals does not mean we have done everything. There are so many athletes who have won multiple medals. So I will push myself much more and work harder."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE