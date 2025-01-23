Indian chess stars took 2024 by storm as the birthplace of the sport is yet again on the world map. From the Chess Olympiad to the World Chess Championship, Indian chess stars have left no stone unturned, attracting everyone’s attention. One such star is Vantika Agrawal, a member of the Indian Chess Olympiad-winning side, who spoke exclusively to WION after receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award on Friday (Jan 17).

Vantika Agrawal speaks to WION

Rising to prominence, Vantika in recent years has scaled the heights of success, as her career highlights include the FIDE Online Championships and Budapest Olympiad, both individual and team events. While speaking to WION’s Aditya Pimpale, she opened up about her dream to achieve the Grandmaster title.

Question: Winning the prestigious Arjuna Award, how do you describe the moment?

I personally feel very honored, especially when you are representing the nation and winning multiple medals. I can’t describe the moment in words when I received the Arjuna Award from Hon. President Droupadi Murmu. It was feeling like no other and so far the biggest of my career.

Question: You have already started 2025 with a winning start having received the Arjuna Award, what are your primary aims for 2025?

I first of all want to keep on winning more and more medals for India in chess. However, my biggest aim will be to achieve the Grandmaster title as quickly as possible. My aim also includes to be in the top 10 of the FIDE rankings and continue to be consistent.

Question: You had a successful Chess Olympiad in 2024 where you were victorious in both team and individual events, what was that moment like?

During the Chess Olympiad, I was only focused on giving my best shot and not focusing on the result. I did not take any pressure and was solely focused on doing my best for my nation. Although there was some nervousness, but I made sure I overcame it and clinched the historic gold medal in Budapest for India.