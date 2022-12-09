Excited to watch ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis play in SA20 next year – AB de Villiers

The newly-introduced franchise-based South African T20 League, named SA20 is set to get commenced early next year, and former protean legend AB de Villiers is all but excited about this upcoming prospect. Not only this, AB is also eager on watching a few youngsters play in the league, including Dewald Brevis, who is popularly known as Baby AB. Since emerging on the scene in the U-19 World Cup early this year, Brevis made quite a name for himself. Other than getting picked by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians in auction this year, Brevis even made headlines for hitting five successive sixes in a game in CPL 2022.

Now, ahead of the start of the SA20, AB de Villiers talked about how this league will benefit South African cricket, and who are those players he is looking forward to seeing playing. Speaking in an exclusive chat with SA20, AB said,

“I think that the SA20 comes at a really good time for South African cricket and we’ve seen the amazing things that these leagues have done to cricket in the particular nations, to give our youngsters the space and the foundation to get the exposure at the highest level against the best players in the world, is what it’s all about. It’s great to have the Indian people involved, the investors and some of the larger companies. I think there are a lot of young players that have come through in the last few years. I think of the very first up on my list, Dewald Brevis. Looking forward to watch him play, and a few other youngsters that have performed really well.”

Meanwhile, Baby AB, Dewald Brevis will represent MI Cape Town in SA20.

We all owe Graeme Smith a huge hug – AB de Villiers

Graeme Smith, the former South African captain, has been instrumental in bringing the SA20 to fruition; and de Villiers, who had played under Smith’s captaincy in the past, hailed his decision and persistence to bring this on table. Heaping further praises on how Smith has dealt with everything in the lead up to this, AB said,

“Graham and I have come a long way together, to have him right at the top of SA cricket now, making a lot of good calls, changing things usually. We see the SA20 coming up and I don’t think that would be possible if it wasn’t for him and all his connections, experience and knowledge. I think we all owe Graeme a huge thank you for bringing such a big tournament like this to SA and we are going to see SA cricket grow from strength to strength.”