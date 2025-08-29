/SHOCKING! Ex-WWE writer accuses Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct with female wrestler in front of roster

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon has again come under the scanner for his ugly deeds, this time accused of engaging in public sexual activities with a now-deceased female wrestler on a flight during the mid-2000s. Having made headlines for all the wrong reasons, McMahon is accused of sexual assault, sex trafficking, sexual misconduct and emotional abuse, among others, with the latest claim shocking everyone. These severe allegations have not only forced him to quit WWE but have also tarnished his image in the industry, leaving the WWE mogul facing rigorous investigation proceedings.

The latest disturbing advancements in McMahon’s case have emerged out of a podcast involving former WWE writer Dan St. Germain, who called McMahon a ‘maniac’ while accusing him of being involved in all kinds of sexual activities with the late female in-ring talent Ashley Massaro during a flight and in front of the complete roster.

Speaking on Bein’ Ian podcast, Dan revealed McMahon let his sexual instincts take the lead with Massaro midway into a flight on an European tour, with the former boss also ordering the entire WWE crew onto the tarmac, forcing them to watch him indulge in sexual activities with the female wrestler.



Speaking of the instance, Dan revealed, “Vince f***** a girl in front of everyone. They were on a European trip, and Vince started finger*** Ashley Massaro. And then Vince goes when they got on the tarmac, ‘Alright, everyone, get on the tarmac.’ They all went on the tarmac and watched as the f****** plane bounced back and forth, and Vince just f****** this girl in front of them. He’s an absolute maniac. This is true. So anyway, a lot of crazy stuff about that place.”

