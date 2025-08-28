/5 superstars unlikely to feature at WWE Clash in Paris

WWE’s Clash in Paris is just around the corner, with several A-listers scheduled to headline this overseas Pay-Per View (PPV). However, many have missed out on making the cut, and this list includes the top five names unlikely to feature.
The biggest absentee from WWE’s next PPV would be the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Returning to the WWE ring at SummerSlam 2025 and attacking John Cena, shocking the world, Lesnar is not scheduled to appear in Paris, leaving the French audience deprived of witnessing the beast in action.
The former two-time women’s world champion, Rhea Ripley, might also join Lesnar among the list of mega WWE superstars to miss out on featuring in Clash in Paris. Rhea last appeared on live TV on the previous edition of Monday Night RAW, where she apparently suffered a knee injury, probably just a keyfabe.
The Viper, Randy Orton, could be another massive name unlikely to feature at WWE’s next PPV over the weekend. Having last featured during the SummerSlam 2025, Randy attacked Drew McIntyre on SmackDown’s previous episode in Dublin on Aug 22.
The latest emerging name coming out of the women’s division, Stephanie Vaquer, will also not be part of WWE’s Clash in Paris. She was supposed to face Naomi for the women’s title, but following the news of Naomi’s pregnancy, for which she had to relinquish her title, the match had to be cancelled. Although that opportunity is still up for grabs, Stephanie could miss out on her chance.
Another top name unlikely to feature in WWE’s Clash in Paris is the prime heel Dominic Mysterio, who is currently involved in an on-screen rivalry with AJ Styles, though both will square off on the next episode of Monday Night RAW, also taking place at París La Défense Arena.