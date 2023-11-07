Ex-selector calls Virat Kohli humble, admits veteran batter always acknowledges India call-up in 2008

‘Everything happens for a reason’ – a quote that fits well in Virat Kohli’s case. After leading India to an Under-19 World Cup win in 2008, Virat debuted against Sri Lanka in ODIs in August of the same year. Fifteen years later, he stands on the same page as veteran Sachin Tendulkar with the most ODI centuries (49*). Recalling Virat's selection at that time, former legend and chief selector, Dilip Vengsarkar shared his views.

Vengsarkar said despite the general narrative around Kohli for how he reacts while celebrating, the India great is a humble man and often acknowledges Dilip for selecting him at the right time in his career.

Throughout his glorious career, Virat has broken countless records and is already considered the best ODI batter.

“...What I also find admirable about him is his humble nature, which, again, is a hallmark of great sportspersons around the world. He may appear aggressive on the field, but he's pretty down-to-earth off it. He has always acknowledged the fact that I picked him at the right time for India,” Dilip told Times of India (TOI).

Elaborating on Kohli’s early career path, wherein he didn’t start well, failing on his maiden tour and also had a poor IPL, his willingness to learn, adapt, grow and deliver pushed Vengsarkar to stick with the Delhi boy. Dilip said the way Kohli re-launched himself turned the tide for him and Indian cricket, which grew immensely with time.

“Early on in his career, in the summer of 2008, Virat had a very poor IPL. How he rejuvenated himself and re-launched his cricket, is absolutely amazing,” Dilip said.

“He completely sort of 're-launched' himself, worked hard on his game and his fitness, focused hard, and became an outstanding cricketer,” the ex-India batter said.

'He brought in the fitness culture

Dilip said Kohli brought the ‘fitness culture’ into the Indian Cricket that changed the way the game is played or perceived in this part of the world.

“The expectations from him are so high, and we are so used to seeing him score a century, that when he scores a 70 or 80, it seems as if he has failed! His biggest legacy to Indian cricket is the 'culture of fitness' he has introduced into the Indian team, and the whole system,” Dilip added.