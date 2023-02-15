Ex-Michigan State player Keith Appling pleads guilty in murder case and firearm charge

Ex-Michigan State player Keith Appling pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a firearm charge, on Monday (February 13), with regard to a fatal shooting in Detroit two years back. Appling, who represented the Orlando Magic in 2016, pleaded guilty in a Michigan court to one count each of second-degree murder and weapons felony firearm possession. The plea deal was announced right before his trial was about to kick off on Monday. It is to be noted that in 2021, the 31-year-old Appling had been framed for the murder of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds.

As per the prosecutors, Appling’s plea agreement comprises a sentence of 18 to 40 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections. In addition, it has two years of consecutive sentencing for the possession of a felony firearm. Thus, the axe is set to fall on Appling as the former NBA player will be sentenced by a Michigan judge on March 3.

County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in 2021, "It has been clear that this man has been spiralling downward for some time. Many of those that tried to intervene with this defendant was hoping that he would get on the right track and stay there. It is always tragic when one with so much promise, talent and possibility is alleged to have committed the most serious of crimes."

In May 2021, police officers arrived at a house in Detroit after being informed of a shooting where they found the victim on the front lawn. The body was that of Edmonds and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, after being shot on multiple occasions, before being later pronounced dead.