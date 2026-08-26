/Ex-Chelsea, Man City winger Sterling looking at 'up to two years in prison' for May car crash

Former Manchester City and Chelsea player Raheem Sterling has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of a Class C drug, and is now looking at possible jail time. Sterling, 31, who is currently a free agent, has been charged in connection with a crash involving his Lamborghini in May earlier this year. He has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen following the single-vehicle crash, in which no one was hurt. He is due to appear before a Basingstoke Magistrates' Court judge on September 15.

Raheem Sterling's crash charges

The ex-England winger was reported by concerned motorists and was arrested on May 28 while driving on the southbound carriageway of the M3 motorway. At the time, Sterling was released on bail while the inquiry continued.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman has now said: "Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged with the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, and failing to provide a specimen."

If convicted, Sterling - who won the PFA Young Player of the Year award during the 2018–19 season - could face up to two years in prison for dangerous driving as well as possession of a Class C drug.

Sterling's rise and downfall