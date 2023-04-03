Ex-Aussie opener Michael Slater charged with assaulting Queensland police following a heated confrontation

Former Australian opener Michael Slater is reported to have assaulted a police officer and got charged and arrested for the same past Friday night. The incident happened in Noosa Heads (Queensland), where police were called to a residence over an alleged domestic violence and medical issue.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Slater had obstructed police and even assaulted an officer causing a small cut on his hands. For the similar reasons mentioned, the ex-Australian opener is expected to appear at Noosa Magistrates Court on May 2. The police didn’t provide further information on privacy grounds.

“The man is expected to appear before Noosa Magistrates Court on May 2," police told AAP in a statement. “As the matter is domestic violence and medical in nature, for privacy reasons, no further information will be provided."

Having made headlines for wrong reasons lately, in the past year only, Slater was convicted of assault and breaching a restraining order among other offences against a woman.

Although the domestic violence charges against him dismissed, citing mental health issues, he was reportedly diagnosed with bipolar disorder by a psychologist and two doctors. At that time, the court got informed that Slater was dealing with ‘significant mental impairment.’

“That’s significant because if he has bipolar disorder and he’s not being treated for it, then … it’s likely that any treatment he has had hasn’t treated the whole of his condition,” Slater’s lawyer told the court in November last year as quoted by Fox Sports.

Even in 2021, when covid was at its peak, Slater, who wrapped up his commentary duties in IPL (during the India leg in April), got stuck in the Maldives as the permission for the flights coming from India to land in Australia got denied owing to the strict covid protocols in the country. For this, Slater even went public against the Australian government.