IPL 2023: Unsure how THIS star CSK player will play in Chepauk, says Aakash Chopra

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra thinks England’s Ben Stokes will probably find it tougher playing in Chennai conditions. Making his CSK debut against Gujarat, Stokes fared little with the bat, scoring just seven runs while he didn’t bowl as he isn’t 100% fit, coach Stephen Fleming confirmed after the match.

Now ahead of CSK’s second clash of the season against the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk, Chopra feels Stokes, who comes across as a natural stroke player and someone who likes the ball to come on to the bat nicely, might struggle a bit early in his innings. Sharing his thoughts on how the CSK batters could fare in conditions that will favour spin, Chopra opined both openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will be comfortable, and so will be Moeen Ali, but Stokes is someone he is not sure about.

“Is this team good while batting against spin? Ruturaj Gaikwad will do the job. Devon Conway is not bothered by spin. He is absolutely fine. Spin will not bother Moeen Ali as well, although he came riding a horse last time. Ben Stokes might have difficulties in these conditions,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

The former India opener also said Jadeja must bat ahead of Dube as Mark Wood – LSG’s star player in their first game, is likely to trouble the lanky all-rounder with steamy bouncers.

"I feel they should send Jaddu ahead of Shivam Dube. Ambati Rayudu - is a good player of spin. Ben Stokes - I am not sure. Bouncers will be bowled to Shivam Dube. Mark Wood is going to bowl bouncers here as well. So, it's going to be a tricky one. The Chennai team can use Jaddu slightly better,” he added.

In the bowling department, Chopra thinks CSK must go ahead with the horses for course strategy and pick the right bowlers for Monday game. Tushar Deshpande, who proved to be an expensive and rather unimpactful player (having come in as an Impact Player against Gujarat), could be benched.