IPL 2023, Match 6, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants: Match preview and result prediction

Chennai Super Kings are ready to host the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants in Match 6th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Chepauk on Monday. Following a thumping win over Delhi Capitals on the weekend, LSG are expected to have worked on the plans to succeed in unfamiliar territory. Meanwhile, in their only outing so far in the previous season, Lucknow beat Chennai by six wickets.

Although Chennai suffered a five-wicket defeat in their IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), they will aim to turn the tables in home conditions. Happy to return to the den, talismanic captain MS Dhoni can use more spin-bowling options; for instance, Moeen Ali, who didn’t bowl in Ahmedabad, would fancy his chances against LSG’s Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya.

Whereas, Deepak Chahar and Rajvardhan Hangargekar will also be tested with the new ball. In absence of the Sri Lankan duo of Theekshana and Pathirana and other than Tushar Deshpande – who came in as an Impact Player in the first game and conceded over 50 runs in around three overs, seamer Simarjeet Singh could also be tried.

In CSK’s batting, Devon Conway, who would also be playing his first match at this venue, might enjoy the time out there, given his nature of stroke-playing. On the other hand, all eyes will again be on Ruturaj Gaikwad, who starred against GT, hitting an incredible 92.

Talking about LSG now, the return of Quinton de Kock following South Africa’s series win over the Netherlands will boost the camp’s confidence, but he remains unlikely to play tonight. LSG will not mind that either as Kyle Mayers’ exploits against DC could propel the franchise to back him going ahead.

On the bowling front, Mark Wood’s sheer pace and latest figures will keep the travelling side motivated, whereas leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could also come in handy on the Chepauk track. Also, they could bring in the experienced Amit Mishra, particularly for this contest.

Result Prediction –

Considering CSK’s records at home are strong and with the variety, they have in their bowling attack, they would be the favourites in tonight’s game against LSG.

Predicted XIs of both teams –

Chennai –

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar and Simarjeet Singh

Lucknow –