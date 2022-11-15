'Everything is fine': Ravindra Jadeja shuns rift rumours with MS Dhoni-led CSK after being retained

On Tuesday (November 15), all ten IPL teams shared their list of retained as well as released players before the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Speaking about the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Yellow Army have released some big names but managed to retain their core players, including all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first half of IPL 2022, has also been retained by the four-time winners despite a lot of things being said and written about his equation with the team management. The 33-year-old shared a message of reassurance for the CSK fans all across the globe with his latest tweet. He wrote, "Everything is fine" along with a picture of himself bowing to captain Dhoni. The post has gone viral in no time and has also shunned all rift rumours between him and the CSK team management, which has been a major talking point since IPL 2022.

Here's Jadeja's post:

Here's the CSK set up post the retention list:

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Players acquired via trades: None

Purse remaining: INR 204.5 million (INR 20.45 crores)

Current squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Overseas slots remaining: 2

The CSK franchise have a lot of batters, spinners, and all-rounders at their disposal going into the mini-auction, later this year. They will still hope to acquire the services of at least one among the trio of Sam Curran, Cameron Green or Ben Stokes and include a few more youngsters. They have released some big players such as Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, etc.