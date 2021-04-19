European Super League players will be banned from Champions League, FIFA World Cup: UEFA president

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Monday announced that players from clubs involved in the breakaway European Super League would be banned from representing their national teams and would not be allowed to take part in UEFA-approved European competitions or FIFA World Cups.

Launching a scathing attack on the European Super League, launched by 12 elite European clubs, Ceferin said it is a "disgraceful self-serving proposal from a select few clubs purely fuelled by greed.

UEFA is ready to fight the breakaway, and said on Sunday that it will "consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening".

The European Super League has been heavily criticised by football authorities, fan organisations and politicians across Europe who say it entrenches the wealth and power of a small elite of clubs.

The breakaway clubs will be guaranteed annual places in the competition - in contrast to the current UEFA Champions League, which requires teams to qualify via their domestic leagues.