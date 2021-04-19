European Super League: LaLiga condemns the proposal for a breakaway elitist European competition

Spanish top-flight LaLiga has strongly condemned and opposed the European Super League, which has been central to widespread criticism after 12 elite football clubs in Europe announced that they were creating a separate league rather than playing in UEFA club competition.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among 12 teams to sign up to the plan, also featuring Spanish trio Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, as well as Italy's Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The breakaway clubs have been lured by a 3.5 billion euro ($4.2 billion, £3 billion) pot to sign up to the competition which would take them out of the Champions League but not their domestic leagues.

LaLiga issued a statement on the European Super League as it said that the tournament is nothing but a selfish ploy to enrich the already super rich while adding it will undermine the appeal of the whole game and leave a damaging impact on the future of the footballing ecosystem.

LaLiga's full statement on European Super League:

LaLiga strongly condemns the recently published proposal for a breakaway, elitist European competition that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid.

Today football fans across Europe can dream that their club, no matter the size, may excel, climb to the top and compete at the pinnacle of European football. LaLiga defends this European tradition of football for all. The concept proposed by 12 European clubs destroys that dream, shutting the door to the top of European football, allowing in just an elite few.

LaLiga has a proud, 90-year history as an open, merit-based competition. Millions of fans around the world follow the 42 clubs of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank. The success of our competitions has helped football to become a key contributor to the Spanish economy, accounting for nearly 1.4% of GDP and providing employment for nearly 200,000 people.

The newly proposed top European competition is nothing more than a selfish, egotistical proposal designed to further enrich the already super rich. It will undermine the appeal of the whole game and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future of LaLiga, its member clubs, and all the entire footballing ecosystem.

In addition, the breakaway league threatens the rest of Spanish sports to which, in the current season, LaLiga will contribute more than 126 million euros as part of its agreement with the Spanish government and the Spanish FA.

This destruction of the European football ecosystem will also ultimately cause the failure of this new competition and its participating clubs, which have built their success based on the achievement of sports titles and triumphs, which will now be more limited.

We use all measures at our disposal and work with all stakeholders to defend the integrity and future of Spanish football in the best interests of the game.