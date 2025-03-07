Manchester United drew 1-1 away to Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, while Tottenham suffered a 1-0 loss at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Joshua Zirkzee drilled in from just outside the area to give United the lead on 57 minutes in San Sebastian but Mikel Oyarzabal levelled from the spot after Bruno Fernandes was punished for a handball.

Zirkzee cut a distraught figure after missing the decisive penalty in last week's FA Cup shootout loss to Fulham and has endured a testing first season at United, whose only remaining hope of silverware is in the Europa League. He scored for the first time in Europe this term, unleashing a sharp low drive from 20 yards after being teed up by Alejandro Garnacho's inviting pass.

But Ruben Amorim's side could not hold on to their advantage as Fernandes handled at a corner, with Oyarzabal confidently converting his spot-kick.

Andre Onana made two excellent saves to keep United level as Real Sociedad pressed for a winner, leaving the tie evenly poised ahead of next week's second leg.

"I felt until the penalty we had control of the game and then I think the penalty changed a little bit the momentum," Amorim told TNT Sports. "I felt our team in the last 30 minutes were really, really tired," he added.

"We take this stage to Old Trafford... it's going to be a different game, the pressure is going to be on us in that stadium and we have to be ready."

Elsewhere, Lucas Bergvall's first-half own goal condemned Spurs to defeat in the Netherlands, and it could have been worse for Ange Postecoglou's side were it not for three fine stops from Guglielmo Vicario.

"We were nowhere near the level we needed to be and that's the thing we need to address," said Postecoglou, as Spurs registered just a single shot on target.

To compound Tottenham's misery, striker Dominic Solanke hobbled off after 20 minutes as he made his return from seven weeks out with a knee injury.

