Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns surprise call-up to Sweden squad at 41; eyes Zoff's age record

AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named on Thursday in Sweden's squad for this month's Euro 2024 qualifiers, when he could break Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff's age record. Ibrahimovic, 41, last featured for his country 12 months ago and will beat Zoff's Euro qualifier milestone of 40 years and 90 days set in 1983 if he features in games against Belgium on March 24 or Azerbaijan on March 27. He has played just three games for Milan this season after recovering from a knee issue.

Zlatan returns to the fold

"Zlatan has made three slightly longer substitutions now in Milan and feels fit and in decent shape even though he has been away for a while," coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

"From that perspective, I think he can contribute. Especially on the pitch, but also off the pitch," Andersson added.

On the flip side, Ibrahimovic will look to complete his trophy cabinet at the club level as he looks to win the Champions League with AC Milan. The star striker has not been on the winning side of the Champions League with his team making the last eight after the 2012-13 season. Milan beat Tottenham 1-0 over two legs to book their place in the last eight and will look to replicate their success yet again.

Not since 2007 have AC Milan won the Champions League while they remain the second-most successful club in the history of the competition.

Ibrah eyes another record

Should Sweden make it all the way to next year's competition in Germany, Ibrahimovic could also beat the record set by Hungary's Gabor Kiraly, who played in the 2016 edition aged 40. After Sweden failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Zlatan said last year that he will "continue as long as I can," and he has said he is "panicking" at the prospect of retiring.