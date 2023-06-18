Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Fan lifts Cristiano Ronaldo in air during Portugal vs Bosnia-Herzegovina match | WATCH

Portugal's Euro 2024 Qualifier match late Saturday night ended with a 3-0 victory against against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes scored one and two goals, respectively. The game, however, will be best remembered for Cristiano Ronaldo being lifted up in the air by a fan.

Ronaldo, one of the most famous athletes in the world, has a huge fan following. It was evident during the football match as a fan invaded the pitch to meet his hero. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media as well.

In the video, the fan, who is carrying the Portugal flag, can be seen giving Ronaldo a bear hug before touching his feet. The fan lifts the football star afterwards in air as security comes around. Ronaldo, surprisingly, remains calm and does not protest. The footballer, however, seems to be at more ease after being put down by the fan.

Ronaldo also does his famous 'Siuu' celebration with the fan before the latter runs off happily, waving the Portugal flag and dodging security. Have a look at the video here: 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VUMKltCjEQ — iTz_Zara (@hyler_2680) June 17, 2023 × The game, played at Portugal's home stadium Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, was Ronaldo's 199th. He will be playing 200th match for his country against Iceland on Tuesday.

Portugal are in Group J for the qualifiers along with Slovakia, Luxemburg, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The top two teams will qualify for the main tournament to be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year.

Portugal, so far, have won all the three fixtures they have played and are at the top of the points table with nine points. Before the game on Saturday, they had won their opening game against Liechtenstein 4-0 and had handed a 6-0 drubbing to Luxemburg, on March 24 and 27, respectively.

