With the Euro 2024 fast approaching the draws for the play-offs were made final on Thursday (Nov 23) as 12 teams learned their fate ahead of the European continental showpiece. Wales, one of the top teams and 2016 semifinalists will take on Finland in a home tie while their potential opponents for the final could see them face Poland. Currently, 21 teams have qualified for the Euro 2024 including hosts Germany. The 6 play-off semi-finals will be played on 21 March 2024 🗓️



The 3 play-off finals will take place on 26 March 2024 🗓️#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/F2WXObhZIE — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 23, 2023 × Draws for Euro 2024 playoff

With the conclusion of the group stage qualifiers, the race was on between several teams to reach the 12 play-off places including Wales, Poland and Estonia. All 12 teams for the play-offs were decided by the Nations League coefficients as there were ups and downs to make the cut. Wales were in Path A were they were paired with Finland while Poland drew Estonia, with the winner of two contests meeting in the final.

Both the semifinal and final will be played in a single-leg affair meaning there will be no margin for errors for the sides. The winner of Wales and Finland will host the winner of Poland and Estonia on their home turf. Interestingly, Estonia even if they win the semifinal bout will still compete away from home.

In other draws, Israel will take on 2016 quarterfinalists Iceland as they go through a phase of transition. While Israel remain the designated host nation, the match may not take place in the war-prone nation due to the ongoing situation with Palestine. The winner of the Israel-Iceland tie will face the winner of Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine with the latter having good memories from their Euro 2020 campaign.

In Path C, Georgia host Luxembourg in a crunch affair with the winner of the tie hosting the winner of Greece and Kazakhstan. Greece have fond memories from the tournament having won the Euros in 2004 when they stunned Portugal in Lisbon in front of the home crowd.

Play-offs semifinals

Path A

Poland vs Estonia

Wales vs Finland

Path B

Israel vs Iceland

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C

Georgia vs Luxembourg

Greece vs Kazakhstan

Play-offs finals

Path A: Wales/Finland vs Poland/Estonia

Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina/Ukraine vs Israel/Iceland