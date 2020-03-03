Euro 2020 to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

UEFA chiefs have asked to maintain calm over the coronavirus outbreak despite putting travel ban in place for their staff.

European football is planning to go ahead with Euro 2020 even as the coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate.

UEFA has asked their staff not to travel in the next two weeks which means there will few people present in Amsterdam for the Nations League draw on Tuesday.

The Union of European Football Associations will be going ahead with the Champions League and Europa League games but meetings, get-togethers or workshops which are not urgent or necessary are put on hold.

The Football Association (FA) awaits updates from the government and UEFA regarding the Euros and the friendly match between Italy and Denmark at the month-end.

Wembley hosts a friendly fixture with Italy on March 27, this is a major concern as Italy has been the worst-hit European nation in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

England coach Gareth Southgate will be travelling to Amsterdam for the Nations League draw along with several members of FA staff and UEFA is adamant that the Euro 2020 tournament is not in imminent danger.

Asked if there was any panic at Monday’s UEFA meetings, Executive Committee member Alexey Sorokin said: “No - we don't sense any panic. None whatsoever.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said: "We're planning on the basis that the games will go ahead. If the government decides on a change of policy, of course, we will adhere to that policy."

"Clarity soon is better, but the facts are changing so quickly, you can't penalise the government for not quite knowing what the situation will be like in a month. I understand the problem."