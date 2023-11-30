Erik ten Hag accepts responsibility for Manchester United's DREADFUL Champions League run

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has taken the blame for his side’s poor string of results in the Champions League as they sit on the brink of exit. United drew 3-3 against Galatasaray on Wednesday (Nov 29) which has now seen on the cusp of exit as they are no longer in control of their fate. Andre Onana was at fault for two goals as United twice lost a two-goal advantage and now sit with four points in five matches. ⏹️ It ends all square in Istanbul.#MUFC || #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 29, 2023 × Ten Hag takes blame

"It is always me. I am responsible for this. "We should have taken three points. This is the same in more games - home against Galatasaray and away in Copenhagen. We played so good. So I have to make a compliment to my team but I also have to criticise the team and us as a coaching staff and me as a manager,” Ten Hag said while speaking to the broadcasters.

"We are not defending well enough, we are leading 3-1 and you can't afford such mistakes because it makes a difference."

"We are in a project and we are moving forward, making improvement. We are going in the right direction. I know which steps we need to take,” added Ten Hag.

United face tough challenge to reach R16

The result leaves United bottom of the group with four points from five matches and will depend on other results to have a chance to make the last 16 of the Champions League. As things stand in Group A, it is a three-way scramble for the second spot while Bayern Munich are already through as group winners. Copenhagen and Galatasaray are in the second and third spot respectively with five points each.