He is always full of surprises: AB de Villiers on MS Dhoni's involvement in IPL 2024

The auctions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 are just days away as teams are gearing up to shape their squads with valuable acquisitions. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in particular made a key decision to retain former India captain MS Dhoni who is now set to play in his 17th season in the top flight. The decision of MS Dhoni to play in the 2024 season has amassed the former great stating he always has a surprise within him.

De Villiers speaks on Dhoni

"I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But It is just great to see his name on there," AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

The franchise made a vice move for Dhoni as he continues to play for the team he joined in 2008 as the captain of the side. During CSK’s two-year ban, he played for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and remain the only years he has stayed away from the franchise.

De Villiers also spoke on the acquisition of Shahrukh Khan who was picked by CSK in the bid to make their middle order stronger. He has been a consistent performer in the domestic league and has attracted interest from teams in recent years, although he has underachieved in the IPL.

"He (Shahrukh Khan) is a strong player and is pretty consistent. I am very sure some of the teams will be very keen to get him over there. He hits the ball a long way as well. That's where CSK stand out. They are very good at picking up released players," de Villiers added.

CSK squad details

Released Players:

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Bhagath Varma, Senapati and Akash Singh.

CSK Squad (as of November 27):