Eoin Morgan puzzled about England's best T20 side against Proteas

England's limited over captain Eoin Morgan on Thursday said that he is still unaware of best XI going into the three-match T20I series against hosts South Africa that commences at Newlands on Friday.

For the first time in 2020, England gets to choose from a full-strength squad. However, Morgan admits there is plenty to ponder in both the batting and bowling line-ups, as well as the balance of the side in the shortest format.

"We don’t know our best XI yet," he told reporters on Thursday. "There are probably seven or eight guys who are strong candidates to be in the first XI. But with a full-strength squad here there is so much to discuss around team selection.

"To start with, you need to try and figure out who your best six or seven batsmen are, then try and get them in the roles that best suit them and the team, and that gives you the best chance of winning the games."

England will include in-form star all-rounder Ben Stokes. However, England is still unclear about the number seven batting position.

"Looking ahead to the World Cup we will probably need the option of two spinners. Then again, if we have the luxury of two all-rounders in the side (in these conditions) in Ben and Sam, that is also huge.

"Winning at the moment would be great, but it is more important that we get the players’ roles right and they get comfortable in them. Then the results will look after themselves."