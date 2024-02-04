Entertainment on cricket field – Watch Rohit’s hilarious reaction to Kuldeep’s caught-behind appeal

India captain Rohit Sharma hilariously reacted to a caught-behind appeal by Kuldeep Yadav during day three of the Vizag Test against England. In a video clip going viral on social media, Rohit made all kinds of expressions to Kuldeep’s appeal against Zak Crawley after the replays showed a daylight difference between bat and ball.

The India captain is known to be vocal with his words and expressions on the field; after how Kuldeep tried convincing Rohit to take a DRS call for that appeal, the India veteran reacted hilariously.

Facing Bumrah off the new ball, Crawley escaped close calls on fewer occasions before this one, which missed the bat and went ahead with the seam, going away from the batter. While the whole team appeared interested, Kuldeep sounded super excited, going the extra mile trying to convince his captain to go for the review.

You can watch the video here – Thanks but no thanks Kuldeep 😜



Skipper Rohit Sharma is glad to have not taken the review for that one 😂 #INDvENG #BazBowled #IDFCFirstBankTestsSeries #JioCinemaSports #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/hnc7iSXlo3 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 4, 2024 × England hoping for Bazball miracle

Chasing a whooping 399 in Vizag, England stand tall thus far in the chase with 67 for one at stumps after the third day’s play. The openers – Crawley and Ben Duckett, added 50 for the first wicket, but Ashwin broke the stand with the left-hander’s wicket in his first over.

Having won the previous game miraculously despite trailing by 190 runs in the first innings, England will hope for Bazball to come good in this Test.

Considering Captain Ben Stokes hasn't lost a Test series since taking over the role in September 2022, winning this match will keep his and his team’s record intact.

With two days remaining in the Test, England has nine wickets in hand, needing 332 runs to win the match and make it 2-0.

Gill shines in Vizag

After failing to own the number three spot since the West Indies tour last year, Shubman Gill finally came good in the second innings, scoring his third Test hundred – first against England at home this year.