'Enough is enough' - Former India player slams Ajinkya Rahane for his low returns ahead of 2nd Test vs NZ

Ajinkya Rahane's form has been a concern for quite some time. The Indian Test vice-captain has had a forgettable run in the longest format following his last triple-figure score, which came in the India-Australia series Down Under in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Since then, many former cricketers and experts have called for Rahane's omission. The right-hander also failed to get going in the India-New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. While he got a start in the first innings (35), the 33-year-old failed to cross the double-figure mark in India's second essay. Hence, the pressure is on Rahane to get going and score a daddy hundred.

After the first Test between India and the Black Caps ended in a draw, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, at the press conference, defended Rahane and said, "Rahane is a quality player, he has done well in past, it's just a matter of time, he would turn things around and he knows that as well. So don't get worried, of course, you would like more runs from him".

However, Dravid's comments have not been received well by former India and Karnataka player Dodda Ganesh. "Even a tail ender can get a 50 once in 15-20 innings. Enough is enough," tweeted Ganesh.

Even a tail ender can get a 50 once in 15-20 innings. Enough is enough 🙏🏻

Rahane's scores after his last ton are as follows:

27*

22

4

37

24

1

0

67

10

7

DNB

27

49

15

5

DNB

1

61

18

10

14

0

35

4

Thus, Rahane has crossed the 50-run mark only on one occasion after his Melbourne Test hundred. With regular captain Virat Kohli set to walk into the playing XI for the second and final Test versus the Kiwis, it will be interesting to see who will be dropped in order to make way for Kohli.

The second Test will commence on December 3 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.