English Premier League sets date for summer transfer window; yet to be approved by FIFA

The English Premier League on Wednesday said that the 2020 summer transfer window will open on July 27 and will go on for the next 10 weeks until October 5. The domestic window with EFL clubs will go till October 16.

Also read: Will financial fair play survive Manchester City's victory over UEFA?

These dates were announced after all the shareholders agreed to it and added that the transfer window was subject to the approval of FIFA.

The transfer window was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic which has also been the reason for the late finish of the previous season.

"Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from October 5, closing 1700 BST on October 16," the league said in a statement.

"During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations). No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period."

World soccer governing body FIFA had said in April that it would be flexible with transfer windows and allow them to be moved "so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season."

League had granted a one-day transfer window to the clubs on July 1.

Chelsea was the first to make the move and signed German striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from Ajax Amsterdam.

"But clubs have been announcing new signings for the 2020-21 campaign. No signings announced after July 1 will be registered by the Premier League until the beginning of the summer 2020 transfer window," the league said.

"So any new signings will only be able to play in 2020-21."

The 2019-20 season of Premier League is set to conclude on July 26.

(Inputs from Reuters)