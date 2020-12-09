​England's Test tour of Sri Lanka confirmed; here's complete schedule

The schedule for England Test tour of Sri Lanka has been confirmed. England will play two Test matches behind closed doors at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from January 2021.

The England and Wales Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed to biosecurity and travel plans for what is a rearranged tour following the postponement in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first Test will commence on 14-18 January with the second Test on 22-26 January.

The touring party will depart on a chartered flight on 2 January and will be subject to quarantine in Hambantota. During this period, the team will be able to train and prepare for five days from 5-9 January at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

The two-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. This will be England’s penultimate series in the inaugural tournament, and they hope to conclude their campaign against India in February, subject to confirmation of the India tour schedule.

England tour of Sri Lanka: Complete Schedule

Saturday 2 January: Touring party departs from London to Hambantota

Tuesday 5-9 January: Training and preparation at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Thursday 14-18 January: 1st Test match – Sri Lanka v England, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

Friday 22-26 January: 2nd Test match – Sri Lanka v England, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

Wednesday 27 January: Touring party departs Sri Lanka