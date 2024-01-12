England's preparation for India Tests 'terrifies' Mark Butcher

England is gearing up for seven-week-long away Tests in India starting January 25 in Hyderabad, and former batter Mark Butcher admits to being a bit terrified with how the visitors are preparing for the marquee series.

The Bazball-bound England Team is in the UAE preparing for the Test series and will land in India just three days before the start of the first match.

Considering not many players from the squad have played enough red-ball games in the lead-up to this blockbuster series, with several coming in on the back of just white-ball cricket, Butcher feels the chances of England falling flat on their face because of lack of required practice are higher.

India hasn't lost a Test series at home in over a decade, having last gone down against England in 2012.

"Frankly, I'd be a little bit terrified if I was playing. Most of the guys haven't played any long-form cricket since July. Very few of the squad were involved a great deal in the rundown of the County Championship, which finished at the back end of September. We're now three months down the road with nobody having had any sort of middle practice at all," Butcher said on Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast.

Though for the England Team to repeat the same heroics looks like an uphill task, going ahead with an underprepared plan will further haunt its legacy and the reputation they gained as a Test unit since the change of captain and coach in late 2022.

"Everybody believes that going to India that you're unlikely to win a five-Test match series in India, right? But what people will be less likely to be gentle about is if you go there without having done the requisite getting ready for it and then get battered," Butcher said.

ALSO WATCH - Nepal's star cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane jailed for eight years for rape × The ex-England batter added there is no reason why England was not in India in the first place, doing the training and playing practice matches.

"That's kind of inexcusable. Particularly given the huge gap that there has been for the Test team between July and now whereby there's no real reason why they couldn't have spent three weeks in India leading up to the series," Butcher added.

Here is England’s squad for India Tests –

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root and Mark Wood

India vs England 2024 Test schedule –