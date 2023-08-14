England's Ben Stokes set to come out of retirement for World Cup 2023 - Reports

There were strong rumours this weekend that England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to talk to his Test counterpart Ben Stokes to convince him to reverse his ODI retirement call for the forthcoming World Cup, in India. Well, it looks like the English Test skipper is ready to make a U-turn and come out of 50-over retirement for the ICC event. As per fresh reports, Stokes is now considering to come out of ODI retirement if asked by white-ball skipper Buttler.

According to a report in Telegraph Sport, Stokes if willing to risk missing IPL 2024 if he needs ample recovery time in his schedule. He represents the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the premier tournament in India.

It is to be noted that the all-rounder called it quits from the shorter format in July 2022, citing ‘exhaustion due to too much cricket’. While he was asked about a return in ODIs during the recently-held Ashes 2023, in the United Kingdom, the 32-year-old gave a fitting response.

"I'm retired," Stokes reiterated, as quoted by the ICC. "I'm going on holiday after this game and that's as far as I'm thinking."

However, he had a different view after starring in England's T20 World Cup 2022 final win, over Pakistan, with a gritty 52* at the MCG, Melbourne last November. Back then, he was asked if he is inclined to return to the ODI format.

To this, Stokes stated, "… who knows how I might feel towards a World Cup at the time. Going to a World Cup is an amazing thing to do, to represent your country. But at the moment I'm not even thinking about that."

England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott recently opened up on Stokes' ODI future and told Mail Sport, "Jos (Buttler) will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben's pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he's keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he's going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I've always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field."