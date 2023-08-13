CWC'23: Jos Buttler to request Ben Stokes to reverse retirement call as England set to announce squad soon

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is said to be speaking with Ben Stokes and requesting him to reverse his retirement call for the upcoming World Cup 2023, as England will announce the 15-man squad for the mega event soon. Per a report in the British Media, England camp is keen on bringing Stokes on board for the ten-team tournament despite the Test skipper stating he will not return to playing ODIs again.

Stokes, who led England’s charge in the 2019 WC Final against New Zealand, playing an unbelievable knock, retired from the 50-over format the past year, citing ‘exhaustion due to too much cricket’ as the major reason. Though he continues to play in the shortest format, Stokes is now a full-time Test captain.

Matthew Mott, England’s white-ball coach, feels though Ben had cleared his intentions earlier, the camp is hopeful of a reversal on his ODI retirement.

"Jos (Buttler) will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben's pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he's keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he's going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I've always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field," Mott told Mail Sport.

Mott said that given how Stokes performed in the recently-concluded Ashes, which ended in the Oz retaining the urn, his presence made all the difference on the field for the hosts. For what he brings to the table as a batter, a bowler, an exciting fielder, and, more importantly, as a leader with experience on his back, Stokes is an asset for any team in any format.

"Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He's done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket, and so he's an invaluable commodity," Mott added.

Stokes-less England ready for title defence

The defending world champions are upbeat about their chances of retaining the World Cup in India. Possessing one of the most lethal white-ball sides in the world, England has a real chance of doing a West Indies (of 1975, 1979) and Australia (1999-2007) this time.

England will open their World Cup 2023 campaign against the last edition’s finalists, New Zealand, on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.