England white-ball captain Harry Brook 'sorry to my team-mates' for nightclub bouncer altercation in New Zealand

England white-ball captain Harry Brook has ackonwledged his mistake on New Zealand tour prior to Ashes and vowed to not repea the same mistake again. The incident happened in Wellington in October last year and Brook was fined $40,000 along with a final warning for his off-field conduct. The statement comes as England get ready to play in a three-match ODI and T20I series in Sri Lanka before the T20 World Cup 2026 which starts Feb 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Brook acknowledges mistake on NZ tour

"Obviously I made a terrible mistake," Brook said. "Not only as a player, but as a captain. It's very unprofessional and I should be leading from the front.

"I've learnt from my mistakes, I've reflected a lot on what's happened and I know it wasn't the right thing to do. I want to say sorry to my team-mates, to all the fans that travel far and wide to watch, spend a lot of money on coming out to watch us play cricket and supporting us, and to the ECB for putting them in a tricky situation, and it'll never happen again. I'm extremely sorry," the England skipper added.

What had happened - Brook's New Zealand drama explained