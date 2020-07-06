England vs Pakistan: ECB announces full fixtures for Test and T20I series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that the Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford will host England’s international matches, behind closed doors, against Ireland and Pakistan. Pakistan, who arrived in the UK on June 28 have already started their preparation ahead of the Test and T20I series while undergoing a 14-day isolation period in Worcester.

Ahead of the Test series, Pakistan will play two four-day internal warm-up matches before the start of the series, scheduled for an August 5 start. The final two Tests will be played at the Ageas Bowl from Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

Whereas the three-match T20I series will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday 28 August, Sunday 30 August and the final match of the tour on Tuesday 1 September.

WATCH: Interview | I want to leave a legacy and set fresh benchmarks: Sreesanth

England vs Pakistan Test Series: Full Schedule

1st Test v Pakistan: 5-9 August at Emirates Old Trafford (11.00am start)

2nd Test v Pakistan: 13-17 August at The Ageas Bowl (11.00am start)

3rd Test v Pakistan: 21-25 August at The Ageas Bowl (11.00am start)

England vs Pakistan T20I Series: Full schedule

1st IT20 v Pakistan: Friday 28 August at Emirates Old Trafford (6.00pm start)

2nd IT20 v Pakistan: Sunday 30 August at Emirates Old Trafford (2.30pm start)

3rd IT20 v Pakistan: Tuesday 1 September at Emirates Old Trafford (6.00pm start)

Furthermore, Ireland will arrive in the UK on July 18 before starting the three-match ODI series from July 30. The second ODI will be played on August 1 before the final match of the series on August 4.

ALSO READ: New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka, confirms BCCI official

England vs Ireland ODI Series: Full schedule

1st ODI v Ireland: Thursday 30 July at The Ageas Bowl (2.00pm start D/N)

2nd ODI v Ireland: Saturday 1 August at The Ageas Bowl (2.00pm D/N)

3rd ODI v Ireland: Tuesday 4 August at The Ageas Bowl (2.00pm D/N)

Talks for England Women to host a tri-series against India and South Africa are going well and a final call could be taken soon on the series.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “Confirmation of these matches against Ireland and Pakistan is another important step for our game as we begin to safely stage international cricket again, but also to minimise the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on cricket at all levels.

“It has taken significant effort and expertise to allow us to reach a position where cricket is now ready and able to return to the field of play from the elite level to recreational cricket.

“We owe a significant debt of gratitude to the players, staff and administrators of the Cricket West Indies, Cricket Ireland, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their willingness and co-operation to get international cricket back up and running and allow these matches to be staged. We also continue to explore options for our England Men to play white-ball series against Australia this summer and hope to have news on those series soon.”

