England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK match?

England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the third and final Test of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton in what promises to be a cracking contest. England lead the series 1-0 and would be looking to win the series to put an end to Pakistan’s 10-year streak in England.

Pakistan are yet to lose a Test series in England but this time, they find themselves in deep trouble after throwing away the series opener after finding themselves in a comfortable position after first innings. The second Test resulted in a draw after rain hampered majority of the proceedings.

The third Test brings a lot of promise as Pakistan would be looking to go for a win and avoid a series defeat but advantage is with England as a draw would be enough to get them the trophy.

Both England and Pakistan have agreed to revised time if rain or bad light hampers the match.

When will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST on August 21. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test be played?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test match will be held at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The England vs Pakistan 3rd Test will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 3rd Test will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.