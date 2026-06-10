/England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Joe Root returns as skipper after Ben Stokes omitted

England have named Joe Root as captain for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval after Ben Stokes was ruled out following a nightclub incident in London. Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson have both been omitted from the squad while investigations continue into events that occurred after the pair breached the team's midnight curfew. The incident involved a member of England's security staff being struck by Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa.

Although Harry Brook is England's vice-captain, selectors opted against promoting him to the role. Brook was involved in a separate off-field incident in New Zealand last year when he was punched by a bouncer outside a nightclub before a one-day international. As a result, Root makes a surprise return to the captaincy. The former skipper led England in a record 64 Test matches between 2017 and 2022 before stepping down after a difficult period that saw the team win only one of 17 Tests. Stokes succeeded him as captain.

England have added Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox to the squad for the second Test, which begins on 17 June at The Oval. The hosts currently lead the series 1-0 after a 115-run victory at Lord's. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that both Stokes and Atkinson remain unavailable while investigations continue. An ECB statement said, “Given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand.” The Cricket Regulator is also conducting a separate inquiry that may take several weeks to conclude.

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Stokes has reportedly been given time to consider his future, although the ECB has denied reports suggesting he has been asked to resign as captain. The controversy comes at an uncomfortable time for English cricket following a disappointing Ashes campaign and several off-field issues. England's opening Test win over New Zealand had offered signs of progress, but they now face the challenge of continuing the series without their captain and one of their key all-rounders.

Stokes' recent batting form has been questioned, yet his value as an all-rounder remains crucial to England's balance. Atkinson, meanwhile, impressed in the first Test with seven wickets and looked back to his best after a difficult winter. His absence could open the door for Jofra Archer to return to the Test side after missing the first match because of Indian Premier League commitments. England may turn to spin-bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed as a direct replacement for Stokes. Another option is uncapped batter James Rew, while Jordan Cox remains in contention for a long-awaited Test debut.

Root's appointment as interim captain may indicate that the ECB expects Stokes to return once investigations are complete. If Stokes misses the remainder of the New Zealand series, he could potentially return for England's upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan in August. Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the situation highlights a wider issue regarding the balance of power between players and administrators.

"I go to India a lot, I have a relationship with a lot of the ex-India players, and they're petrified of the BCCI [Indian board]," Vaughan told BBC Radio 5 Live. “They have this feeling that the BCCI are the bosses. I get a feeling with English cricket that sometimes the ECB is petrified of the players. The players rule the roost.” "There needs to be a balance change. The bosses of our game, whether the players like it or not, are the hierarchy that runs our game. And I just want to see that change."