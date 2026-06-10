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From Messi to Mbappe: Meet the players wearing football's most iconic no 10 jersey at FFIA World Cup 2026

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 21:59 IST

The no 10 jersey is football's most celebrated number, worn by legends such as Maradona, Pele, Zidane, and Messi. At the FIFA World Cup 2026, a new generation of stars, and some familiar legends, will carry the hopes of their nations while wearing football's most iconic shirt

Jude Bellingham (England)
1 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Jude Bellingham (England)

England has handed their iconic no. 10 shirt to Jude Bellingham. Already one of the world's premier midfielders, the Real Madrid star enters the tournament as England's creative heartbeat and one of their biggest hopes for ending decades of World Cup heartbreak.

Jamal Musiala (Germany)
2 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

Germany's no. 10 belongs to Jamal Musiala, the dazzling Bayern Munich playmaker. Known for his dribbling, vision, and ability to unlock defenses, Musiala is expected to be the face of Germany's next generation during the tournament.

Memphis Depay (The Netherlands)
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Memphis Depay (The Netherlands)

The Netherlands' iconic no. 10 shirt belongs to Memphis Depay, one of the most experienced players in the Dutch squad. Known for his creativity, goalscoring ability, and leadership, Depay will be expected to guide the Oranje's attack as they chase World Cup glory on football's biggest stage.

Neymar (Brazil)
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Neymar (Brazil)

Brazil's famous no. 10 remains with Neymar. The Santos star enters what could be his final World Cup, aiming to deliver Brazil's first World Cup title since 2002 and cement his legacy among the country's footballing immortals.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)
5 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

The most famous no. 10 in world football. Lionel Messi returns as defending World Cup champion and captain of Argentina. Every touch, pass, and goal from the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will once again capture the world's attention.

Kylian Mbappe (France)
6 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

France's no. 10 is Kylian Mbappe, already a World Cup winner and one of football's biggest superstars. After heartbreak in the 2022 final, Mbappe arrives in North America determined to reclaim the trophy for Les Bleus.

Joao Felix (Portugal)
7 / 10
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Joao Felix (Portugal)

Portugal's iconic no. 10 shirt has been passed to João Félix. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack, Félix's creativity and technical brilliance could be crucial if Portugal is to challenge for their first World Cup title.

Dani Olmo (Spain)
8 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Dani Olmo (Spain)

Spain's No. 10 shirt is worn by Dani Olmo, a versatile attacking midfielder known for his vision, creativity, and eye for goal. With his ability to unlock defenses and deliver in big moments, Olmo will play a key role in Spain's quest for World Cup success.

Christian Pulisic (USA)
9 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Christian Pulisic (USA)

The host nation's hopes rest heavily on Christian Pulisic. Wearing the no. 10 shirt, the AC Milan attacker will be expected to inspire the United States as they attempt their deepest World Cup run in modern history.

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay)
10 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Uruguay)

Uruguay's creative force, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, carries the famous no. 10. His vision and playmaking ability make him one of the most important players in Marcelo Bielsa's ambitious side heading into the tournament.

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