England vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK match?

England are set to lock horns with Australia in the three-match T20I series opener at the Rose Bowl in Southampton Friday. England and Australia possess world-class squads with the series likely to be a close contest between two of the best sides in the world.

The three-match T20I series will be played behind closed doors in Southampton but one thing for sure, this series will be full of nail-biting action given that two sides match each other in terms of quality in both batting and bowling department.

While England have already played against the West Indies, Ireland and Pakistan, Australia will resume cricketing services after a break of around six months, which could ultimately be the difference. However, Australian players looked in top form in their two intra-squad warm-up matches where the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell slammed centuries.

It will be interesting to see the approach of both England and Australia with the series expected to be a closely-fought affair.

ALSO READ: After Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons

When will the England vs Australia 1st T20I begin?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 PM IST on August 28. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Australia 1st T20I be played?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be held at Rose Bowl in Southampton

Which channel will telecast the England vs Australia 1st T20I?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia 1st T20I?

The live streaming of England vs Australia 1st T20I will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.