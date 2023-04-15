England Test team coach Brendon McCullum under scrutiny over betting adverts

England test head coach Brendon McCullum's association with a betting company is under scrutiny, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

The former New Zealand captain appears in advertisements for 22Bet India, a Cyprus-registered online bookmaking company.

The ECB's anti-corruption codes prohibit players, coaches and officials from participating in or encouraging betting on matches.

"We are currently exploring the matter and in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with the Cypriot-based betting company, 22Bet," an ECB spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed."

McCullum's association with the company began before he took over the England job last year but he has been seen in the betting company's recent YouTube adverts around this year's Indian Premier League.

"We are speaking to the ECB about this," McCullum's agent Simon Auteri told the Times newspaper.

"I am not going to comment on anything. We are working through it."

England have enjoyed a stellar run since McCullum took over the reins as head coach of the Test team in June 2022. McCullum and Ben Stokes' partnership has helped England beat New Zealand, India, Pakistan and South Africa in the Test format.

England’s poor run in the early stages of the World Test Championship cycle in 2021 saw them on the back foot in the race for the final. McCullum and Co were one of the best Test teams in 2022 but failed to make the final of the WTC in June at the Oval.

However, the former New Zealand captain will now look to get the better of Australia in the upcoming Ashes series. The first Ashes will start on Friday, June 16, just a week after the WTC final at the Oval and will take place at the iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham.

