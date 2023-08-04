England T20 World Cup star Alex Hales announces international retirement

England’s T20 World Cup hero Alex Hales has called time on his international career after he announced his retirement from the game on Friday, August 4. Member of the T20 World Cup-winning team under Jos Buttler, Hales played a big role in England’s run to the title. He played an unbeaten knock of 86 runs in the semifinal game against India before bowing out of the game on a high at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final.

156 Matches🧢

5066 Runs 🏏

578 Fours 💥

123 Sixes 💥

T20 World Cup Winner 🏆



Thank you, Alex 👏



"It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats," Hales said in a statement.

"l've made some memories and some friendships to last a lifetime and I feel that now is the right time to move on.

"Throughout my time in an England shirt I've experienced some of the highest highs as well as some of the lowest lows. It's been an incredible journey and I feel very content that my last game for England was winning a World Cup final."

Hales now holds the unique feat of having won the World Cup in his last match, joining the likes of Glenn McGrath and Michael Clarke.

In a brief career, Hales played 75 T20Is and scored 2074 runs with a best of unbeaten 116 against Sri Lanka in 2014 while he also played 70 ODIs. Hales scored six hundred in the 50-over format and last represented England in 2019 before sitting out of the World Cup. He played 11 Test matches as well for the national side scoring 573 runs without a hundred to his name.

The 34-year-old is currently applying his trade for Trent Rockets in The Hundred and scored nine runs in his last outing against Southern Brave.

In the T20 World Cup success in 2022, Hales scored 212 runs in seven matches including two fifties. His lethal opening stand with skipper Jos Buttler was the talking point of the tournament with them stitching an unbeaten 170-run opening stand against India in the semifinal. The World Cup success for England was their second in the history having also won the title in 2010 under Paul Collingwood.

The decision comes after a week after veteran star Stuart Broad announced his international retirement. Broad called time on his impressive stint after the Oval Test as England were successful in drawing the Ashes at 2-2.

