England players face travel obstacles after IPL 2021 postponement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in touch with the BCCI and IPL officials, the UK government, and the individual players over the safe return of 11 England cricketers after the 14th edition of the T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 cases across teams.

The BCCI was forced to suspend IPL 2021 indefinitely on Tuesday following positive cases at four of the eight franchises.

The BCCI has committed to ensuring safe passage to return home for all involved in the lucrative T20 tournament. However, the players inside the IPL bubbles now face a four-day wait before they are permitted to travel and must submit more negative COVID-19 reports.

The English players are set to face significant obstacles on their way back. The UK government regulation insists on a 10-day hotel quarantine for those returning from India whereas the UAE is not accepting flights from India.

The ECB is not expected to arrange a charter flight, however, conversations are set to take place over the possibility of players laying over in “green list” countries before returning back to the UK.

The UK is set to announce the “green list” countries and those returning via the channel won’t be subject to quarantine or isolation arrangement. However, it is expected to go ahead from May 17, when the travel restrictions in England are eased.

The return of 11 English players could change the selection of the team for their visit to New Zealand for two Tests.

Eoin Morgan, Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Sam Billings were among the England contingent participating in the IPL 2021.

An ECB statement on Tuesday read: "Following this morning's postponement of the Indian Premier League, we are in close contact with our players and staff in India as arrangements are put in place for them to return home safely.

"The ECB understands the BCCI's decision to postpone the competition for the safety and wellbeing of those involved, and thanks the BCCI for its commitment to do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all those taking part in the competition.

“Our thoughts remain with the people of India during these challenging times."