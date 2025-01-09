Legendary England bowler Steve Harmison has slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the Sam Konstas-Virat Kohli row in the Boxing Day Test. In a heated exchange, Virat brushed Konstas’ shoulder on Day 1 of the Melbourne Test where the latter was on debut. The incident was reported to the match referee upon which Virat was handed one demerit point and 20 per cent match fees.

Advertisment

Harmison slams ICC

“What happened with Kohli there – Kohli was bang out of order. Virat Kohli should have been banned for what he did. You know how much I love Virat Kohli and what he has done for the game, but there’s a line, and you do not cross it,” Harmison told the talkSPORT Cricket podcast.

The incident took place during the opening session after India asked Australia to bat first, and debutant Konstas came out all guns blazing. He attacked from the word go, including taking on Jasprit Bumrah, and Kohli came towards him -- in between overs -- and shouldered the newcomer, receiving flak from the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the end of the day's play.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | 'Jaspirt Bumrah leads from the front': Sunil Gavaskar endorses pacer for Indian team's captaincy

According to Harmison, Virat should have been banned for at least one match and therefore should not have played in the SCG Test. However, no strict action was taken with the former India captain getting one demerit point. At least four demerit points are needed to trigger an automatic suspension. So Virat got away and was available for the SCG Test.

Interestingly, after the SCG Test, Konstas admitted that he admired Virat and is a big fan of the India batter. The two could soon meet in the Champions Trophy if both make it to their respective national squads.

Advertisment

India would only meet Australia in the semifinal or later stage as they are paired with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand.