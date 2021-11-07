England are leading the way but Australia can be best team in the world, says coach Justin Langer

Australia were once a dominant force in world cricket. They had completed a hat-trick of ODI World Cup titles in 2007 after winning the trophy in consecutive editions in 1999, 2003 and 2007. They have also been one of the best Test teams in the world for a number of years, however, Australia have failed to replicate that success in T20Is.

Australia are yet to win their maiden T20 World Cup title despite having come close on a few occasions. In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, the Aussies have reached the semi-finals after their win over West Indies on Saturday. David Warner's unbeaten 89 helped Australia thrash the defending champions by eight wickets and seal a spot in the semis.

Langer believes the current Australia team has got it in them to become the best team in the world once again. While admitting that England have been leading the ways for the last few years now, Langer said the Aussies have great prospects and are ready to dominate world cricket once again.

"Not that long ago we were the best team in the world and some of that cricket shows we can be the best team in the world," Langer told reporters.

"I think England are leading the way at the moment and we've got exciting prospects. We're taking great lessons from this tournament on how we can continue to play T20 cricket now, for this tournament, and moving forward," he added.

Austrakia had their fate in their own hands ahead of the game against West Indies on Saturday as they knew a win would confirm their spot in the semis. The Aussies produced a clinical performance with the bat and the ball to register a comprehensive win and progress to the knockout round where they will up against Pakistan in the semi-final.

"It was brilliant again last night, I think our last few games have been outstanding cricket," said Langer.

"The boys have really stepped up. It was quite a sobering experience against England. We knew we had to do some work and the way the boys responded to that has been brilliant, so it's nice to be in the semi-final," he added.

