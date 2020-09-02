England are dangerous but Australia are ready: Justin Langer

Australia are all set to lock horns in a limited-overs series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from September 4. While England have already played both red-ball and white-ball series, Australia will take to field after break of almost six months. Ahead of the much-awaited T20I series, Australian coach Justin Langer said that the visitors are ready to take on an in-form England outfit.

Australia have already played two intra-squad warm-up matches in Southampton with Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey smashing quickfire centuries in the second match.

“England are dangerous. I watched the way Eoin Morgan plays. It’s exciting to watch, he comes out and smacks it from ball one,” Langer told a news conference on Wednesday.

“They have got some good young players, and they’ve brought in some of their more experienced players. We know they have been the best one day team in the world for a few years now.

“We came here two years ago and got smashed 5-0 and came here last year and won two of the three but didn’t win the big one in the (World Cup) semi-final. We know what to expect and we will be ready for it.”

Langer was full of praise for Labuschagne as he watched the youngster smoke Pat Cummins all over the park while terming Aaron Finch and David Warner as best opening pair in limited-overs cricket.

“Labuschagne’s innings was absolutely sublime; it was brilliant to watch. He was hitting Pat Cummins, the world’s best, over point for six,” Langer said.

“All we can ask for is that guys bang so hard they are putting pressure on the guys in there.

“At the moment they (Aaron Finch and David Warner) are the best opening combination in the world in T20 and one-day cricket. When you have Steve Smith, the best batsman in the world, and best opening combination, it’s hard to break into that. But hardcore competition is what we’ve based our success on.”